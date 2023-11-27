Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.45

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 1071861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

