Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Whitecap Resources Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of SPGYF opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
