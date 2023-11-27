Wick Capital Partners LLC Buys 108 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,125,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $141.96. 740,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,151. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average of $140.39. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.