Wick Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1,624.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,520,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after buying an additional 266,867 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 261,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 171,363 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 439,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,932. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

