Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

WHLM opened at $4.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 million, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

