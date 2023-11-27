Windward (LON:WNWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.00

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.95), with a volume of 39728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.91).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Windward in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.
Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.
