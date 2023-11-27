Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC grew its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the period. Workiva makes up approximately 1.6% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Workiva worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 49,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,553. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.55.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock worth $425,339. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

