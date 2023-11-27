Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Reaches $0.10

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $9.18 billion and approximately $3.34 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,562,978,153 coins and its circulating supply is 88,562,893,742 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,569,466,363.93907 with 88,569,463,114.29758 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10679768 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3,574,694.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

