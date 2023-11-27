Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,659,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 3,313,003 shares.The stock last traded at $34.47 and had previously closed at $34.46.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLB. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,987,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,976.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 383,464 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

