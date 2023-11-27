Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Raised by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 163.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,540,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,358,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,391,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.50. 192,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.07.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

