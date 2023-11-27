Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Raised by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 1.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.42. The stock had a trading volume of 375,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,805. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

