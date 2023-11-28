102,428 Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alight by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 15.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 6.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,596. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alight

About Alight

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.