12,372 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Bought by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,432,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,107,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WD traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,143. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.41. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.21%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

