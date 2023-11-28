14,606 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. 480,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,397. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

