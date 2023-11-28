219,394 Shares in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 219,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Tempest Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TPST traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 394,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,696. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -1.22. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
