28,602 Shares in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.11% of ScanSource as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth approximately $944,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in ScanSource by 10.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 18.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ScanSource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

ScanSource Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.03 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $76,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,215.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

