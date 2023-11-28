32,857 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,235,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.7% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $309.69. 576,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,803. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.93 and its 200-day moving average is $305.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

