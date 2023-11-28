4,060 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,648. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.