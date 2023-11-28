441,091 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 441,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,001,000. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3,319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 669,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 649,906 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 551,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 206,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 171,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,703,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,824 shares of company stock worth $738,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,222,227. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

