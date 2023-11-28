49,366 Shares in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Acquired by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 19,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 29.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

