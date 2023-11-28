51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE COE opened at $7.50 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.53.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%.
Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
