51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $7.50 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.53.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

