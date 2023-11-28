5,583 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 666,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

