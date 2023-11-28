559,323 Shares in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Purchased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 559,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Southern California Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCAL. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,861,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,631,000. 39.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

BCAL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,471. Southern California Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

