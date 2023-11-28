584 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $564.77. The company had a trading volume of 419,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $571.82. The company has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $523.46 and its 200-day moving average is $494.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.