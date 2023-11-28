653,344 Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Acquired by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 653,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GENI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. 968,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.05. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

