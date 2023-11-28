8,056 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Realty Income by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on O. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

