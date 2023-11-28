8,246 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,246 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. 982,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

