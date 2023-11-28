8,882 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,295 shares of company stock worth $12,609,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $66.58. 1,179,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,842. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

