AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.89

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 27524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLVLY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLVLY

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.