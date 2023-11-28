Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,870,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 2,971,010 shares.The stock last traded at $23.96 and had previously closed at $23.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCM. William Blair cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Securities cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Abcam Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Abcam

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Abcam by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 76,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Abcam by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abcam by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 311,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abcam

(Get Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

