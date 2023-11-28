Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.12

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 99369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $195,096,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Acelyrin by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,488 shares during the period. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,400,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth approximately $55,674,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

