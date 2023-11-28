ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AEY stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

