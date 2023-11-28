ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AEY stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

