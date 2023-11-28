ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of AEY stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $18.10.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
