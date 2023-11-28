Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 135,971 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises about 4.1% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $41,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.51. 82,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $134.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.05.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,327 shares of company stock worth $45,775,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.