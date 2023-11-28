AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Position Lowered by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,414,000 after buying an additional 119,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AECOM by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,888,000 after acquiring an additional 531,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AECOM by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,268,000 after acquiring an additional 112,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.55. 112,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

