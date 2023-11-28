aelf Reaches Market Cap of $300.85 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $300.85 million and $16.76 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001701 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000822 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,215,556 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

