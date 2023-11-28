AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% annually over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

MITT remained flat at $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. 14,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,531. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MITT. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MITT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.