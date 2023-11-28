Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 36,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,412,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

