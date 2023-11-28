Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277,559 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. 142,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,073. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.