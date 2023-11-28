Aion (AION) Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,217.76 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00136871 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024852 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002697 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.