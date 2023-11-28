Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFLYY. BNP Paribas downgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $828.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 82.43% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

