Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.27

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 99941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

