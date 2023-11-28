Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LNT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 677,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,990. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

