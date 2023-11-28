Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Allot Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $1.34 on Friday. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.32). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a negative net margin of 50.27%. The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

