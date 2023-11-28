Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,633,773. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

