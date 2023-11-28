Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,119,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,732,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 8.9% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $498,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.95. 8,679,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,655,316. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

