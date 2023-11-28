AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.38.
A number of research analysts have commented on ALA shares. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AltaGas
Insider Activity
AltaGas Trading Down 0.7 %
TSE:ALA opened at C$27.51 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.46.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1210486 earnings per share for the current year.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.63%.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.