AMB Financial Corp. (AMFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

AMB Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMFC remained flat at $18.30 on Tuesday. AMB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

Get AMB Financial alerts:

AMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.