AMB Financial Corp. (AMFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
AMB Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AMFC remained flat at $18.30 on Tuesday. AMB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.
AMB Financial Company Profile
