American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $13.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.30.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $17.23 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,608.3% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

