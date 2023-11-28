American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $36.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.81.

Several analysts have commented on AMH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,469 in the last three months. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.3 %

AMH opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

