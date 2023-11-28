American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the period. American International Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of American International Group worth $84,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,521,000 after acquiring an additional 448,904 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,947 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,055. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.